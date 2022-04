“Waack! Waack! Waack!” The sound of a 1970s club dance reverberates from the main floor of Boston’s House of Blues. Freestyle dancers from around the region are getting ready to compete in Red Bull’s annual Dance Your Style competition. Minutes away from the night's anticipated kick-off, swarming contenders dripping in kaleidoscopic colors, donning everything from hair spikes to capes, split like the Red Sea and the baddest begin to strut fiercely. In honor of the fallen ballroom hero and Soul Train icon, Tony Proctor, a symphony of voguing and death drops commences. A testament to Proctor’s legacy and impact, this agile sport is being dominated by young Black and brown men of all orientations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO