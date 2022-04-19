ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google Fiber Construction Starts Soon

utah.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormal construction is expected to occur between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily. In most cases, block-by-block construction is completed in less than one week upon entering your neighborhood. However, sometimes construction will...

www.sjc.utah.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Google Com
AL.com

Apple may charge subscription plan for iPhone and iPad

Apple is planning a subscription service for its hardware devices such as the iPhone and iPad, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Under the proposed plan, the company wants to make owning an iPhone or iPad like subscribing to apps or the iCloud for a monthly fee. The subscription...
CELL PHONES
KTEN.com

Is Google Fiber Worth the Hype?

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/is-google-fiber-worth-the-hype. Google Fiber, a broadband internet service under the Access division of Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company), has been around for just shy of a decade. It launched in 2012 in Kansas City and is only available in 11 cities across the United States. With numerous...
INTERNET
Fox News

Is your ISP throttling your speeds? Here’s how to check

Websites seem sluggish and downloads take forever. It’s frustrating — especially when you’re paying for high-speed internet. First, make sure it's not just you. When I'm unsure if slow speeds or timeouts are part of a bigger issue, I hit Down Detector to see if others are reporting the same problem. Tap or click for a direct link and a few other tricks if a website won't load.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Government Technology

Google Fiber Aims to Offer Broadband in Colorado Springs

(TNS) — A Google affiliate wants to offer its fiber-optic based Internet service in Colorado Springs next year if the company can reach an agreement with Colorado Springs Utilities to lease its planned network. Google Fiber, owned by Google parent Alphabet, would become the second tenant on Utilities' planned...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Android Central

This Verizon promo is waiving activation fees on all new phones

Activation fees have always been a source of frustration for smartphone users, but a new Verizon promo is temporarily making them a thing of the past: order a new device before April 30th and the wireless carrier will remove the activation fee altogether. That's an instant saving of $35 and a great opportunity for shoppers who are looking to save as much money as possible when picking out a new smartphone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The First Google Fiber Workers Have Unionized

Google Fiber contractors in Missouri have unionized. On Friday, they signed up with the Alphabet Workers Union, the umbrella union representing employees of Google's parent company, and they'll be the first AWU unit to bargain for a contract. The 10 workers who unionized work for BDS Connected Solutions, a staffing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHO 13

Google Fiber launches high speed service in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Google Fiber launched high speed fiber internet service Thursday in the metro. Homeowners and business owners in West Des Moines can choose between 1 gig service or the new 2 gig service with up to 2000 Mbps. Crews have been laying down fiber all around West Des Moines starting in […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Android Police

How to change the default Google account on a web browser

Google marks one account as your default in each browser on your desktop computer—much like Google sets one of your accounts as a default on Android, too. The practice makes it easier for users to sync data like settings, bookmarks, and more across Chrome on different computers, but it also dictates which account is loaded by default when using Google services. If you find that you constantly have to switch to your secondary account after opening a Google website, you may want to change the default.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS LA

Verizon customers experiencing outages across United States

Thousands of Verizon Wireless customers throughout the United States are reporting outages Wednesday afternoon, with the large majority of reports stemming from the West Coast. DownDetector, a website engineered to detect mobile service and online service outages, displayed nearly 25,000 reported outages as of 2 p.m. - 96% of which came from mobile phone users.A statement from Verizon read: "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."The outages started streaming in at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. At around 4:40 p.m. Verizon released an updated statement which revealed the cause of the outages. "A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual. If any customer is still experiencing lingering issues, please restart your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."Outages were also reported in several other large metropolitan areas like Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno. 
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Apple working on new iPhone subscription service

Apple already offers a number of subscription options including Apple Music, Apple TV, and their Apple One subscription service. According to a recent report, Apple is planning to launch a new subscription service which will include the iPhone. The news comes in a report for Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple to let people subscribe to iPhones, report claims

Apple could offer the iPhone in a new subscription plan that allows people to pay monthly for their devices, according to new reports.The deal would allow people to subscribe to a hardware service that would mean they would get hold of an iPhone or iPad, according to Bloomberg.Such an offering would be in keeping with a push into services that has happened at Apple in recent years, which has seen it launch a range of monthly subscriptions including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Customers can already pay for the ‘Apple One’ deal that includes many of the company’s...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

WhatsApp Developing Subscription Plan for Business App

WhatsApp is working on offering business subscription plans that would let multiple employees of the same company chat with a single customer simultaneously, publication WABetinfo reported Wednesday (April 21). Other likely features of the subscription plan, WABetainfo added, include allowing the linking of up to 10 devices instead of the...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy