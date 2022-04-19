‘We have an assault on teaching real history’: Keynote speaker Carol Anderson talks historic, current suppression of Black voters at 2022 Eric Williams Memorial Lecture
Taking the stage after a round of opening remarks, author and professor Carol Anderson smiled at the crowd, which included 50 in-person attendees and 60 tuning in via livestream, extending a warm welcome and thanks as the featured keynote speaker for the 2022 Eric Williams Memorial Lecture on April...thedailytexan.com
Comments / 0