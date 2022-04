Add another position to the 49ers' list of needs. Pro Bowl center Alex Mack still hasn't decided if he will play this year or retire, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which is troubling news for the 49ers, because the offseason training program started Tuesday and the draft is merely eight days away. So if Mack wants to retire, the 49ers need to know now so they can replace him.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO