Google announced an upcoming redesign to its Photos app back in March, but the upgrade never arrived on Android phones. The company has now confirmed to 9to5Google that the update has been delayed, and there will be "some additional changes" before it rolls out. Google initially said that the update would be rolling out “in the next few weeks” after its March 22 announcement, but the feature never landed. We don't know when it will now arrive or how it will change from what was initially revealed.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO