MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement has been reached between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools to end the strike. The new deal will allow students in Minneapolis to return to class on Monday, March, 28. Friday marked Day 18 of the strike and the 14th missed school day for students. Prior to the strike, the district planned for Spring Break to occur starting April 4, with an administration day planned for next Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 28 DAYS AGO