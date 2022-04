Employees from at least two of Apple's retail stores have begun to publicly discuss union efforts, suggesting a potential foothold for organized labor at the tech giant. Though the announcements, which came by way of a website posting for workers in New York and a press release for those in Atlanta, represent a tiny portion of Apple's more than 500 retail stores, the potential votes could signal a cultural shift at one of the world's most highly valued companies.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO