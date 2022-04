It was a big night for Dustin Wolf and Justin Kirkland. It was also a big night on the power play for the Stockton Heat’s midweek match-up against the Tucson Roadrunners. This game wrapped up their season series and gave the Heat a well-needed boost after their rough series against the Henderson Silver Knights last week. Dustin Wolf put up a career-best 42 save night and the Heat earn a 3-1 win in their second last regular-season home game.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO