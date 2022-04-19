ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Announcements for April 19th

Want to get athletes back in the game? Want to get involved with sports? Are you interested in healthcare? If so, you should come find out more about becoming a student athletic training aide at River Ridge. There’s an interest meeting TODAY in M6 at 4:30. Is your...

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
The Long Drive-In Shares Plans for Opening in 2022

If the spring weather has you itching to attend an outdoor drive-in movie. you won't have to wait much longer. The Long Drive-In has announced its opening plans for 2022. The iconic outdoor theater in Long Prairie stirred up some excitement on Facebook over the weekend sharing that their plan was to stock the shelves and prepare the grounds for opening in "early" April:
