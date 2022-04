With roots in the activism of the late 1960s and early 1970s, Earth Day was born. If one man can be credited with creating Earth Day, it would have to be Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat from Wisconsin, who worked tirelessly throughout the 1960s to draw attention to the environment. He announced the first Earth Day would take place April 22, 1970, by taking out a full-page ad in the New York Times. He urged people to get involved at the local level, and as many as 20 million people from coast to coast took part in parades, rallies, demonstrations and other events on behalf of environmental issues.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO