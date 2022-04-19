115 East Huntingdon Street

The first phase of improvements to the section of Bloomdale Road west of US 75 is almost complete. The project included an extension of the roadway west of Community Avenue toward Hardin Boulevard. The Timber Creek subdivision is planning to provide a connection of Hardin Boulevard to the newly constructed Bloomdale Road later this year. The second phase of improvements is under development and will include a connection of Bloomdale Road to CR 164, pending relocation of existing underground gas facilities and roadway improvements west of Hardin Boulevard.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO