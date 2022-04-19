ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

115 East Huntingdon Street

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
 3 days ago

Renovation Underway at Project HOME Residence at 115 East Huntingdon Street in West Kensington. A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that renovation work is underway at 115 East Huntingdon Street in West Kensington, where a five-story...

New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 167-171 Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 167-171 Chrystie Street, a 16-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by ODA Architects and developed by Be-Aviv and Nexus Building Development Group, the structure yields 78 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 20 units for residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,789 to $139,620.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

323 East 79th Street Rises Past Halfway Mark on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction is rising on 323 East 79th Street, a 17-story residential tower in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Designed by Woods Bagot Architects and developed by Boomerang Development Group, which purchased the property from Spruce Capital Partners for $13.7 million, the 214-foot-tall structure will yield 35,045 square feet and 15 full-floor condominium units. Each will feature a three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout with direct elevator access, and some will span two floors. Sunlight Construction AA LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow plot between First and Second Avenues.
MANHATTAN, NY
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

East Louisiana Street improvements and more McKinney transportation projects

The first phase of improvements to the section of Bloomdale Road west of US 75 is almost complete. The project included an extension of the roadway west of Community Avenue toward Hardin Boulevard. The Timber Creek subdivision is planning to provide a connection of Hardin Boulevard to the newly constructed Bloomdale Road later this year. The second phase of improvements is under development and will include a connection of Bloomdale Road to CR 164, pending relocation of existing underground gas facilities and roadway improvements west of Hardin Boulevard.
MCKINNEY, TX

