EDMONTON, Alberta -- One of the interesting twists of Miro Heiskanen's career is that he's always been ahead of the game defensively. That's not usually the case for young, skilled players, especially those who are taken third overall. But Heiskanen's scouting report from the draft was that his understanding of defensive concepts was exceptional, and he's probably shown that most in his matchups with Edmonton's Connor McDavid. Heiskanen helped shut down McDavid in a 4-1 win in Dallas on Nov. 23, and while he missed the Stars' 5-3 win on March 22, he's expected to play a huge role Wednesday at Rogers Place.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO