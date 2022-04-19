ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stansbury Park, UT

99 Years Young

 3 days ago

Stansbury resident Iris Gillen celebrates her 99th birthday ♦. Iris Gillen, who just turned 99 on April 6, was all smiles last week in her Stansbury Park home where she lives with her daughter. Gillen talked about surviving World War II while living in England and other memories from...

Ralph Kiser, 'Survivor' Competitor, Dead at 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island star Ralph Kiser has died. Kiser, who finished the CBS series' 22nd season in eighth place, passed away at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with his nephew George Kiser telling The Sun, "he was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter." He was 56.
Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
