ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Miami-Dade PD Takes Down 5 In Drug Bust Near Kendall School, Confiscating Duffle Bags, Coolers Full Of Narcotics

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Five people have been arrested in connection to a huge haul of narcotics near a school in Kendall.

Miami-Dade police discovered 15 duffle bags and seven coolers full of a large assortment of drugs.

Coral Gables Woman Hit With 106% Rent Increase After Property Sold To New Landlord: ‘I Couldn't Believe It’

Miami-Dade PD confiscated the drugs on April 15, after setting up surveillance in a parking lot at 9360 SW 72 Street, right across the street from the charter school, True North Classical Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqQFm_0fEDxwjq00
(Courtesy: Miami Dade police Department)

According to the police report, the surveillance video shows the suspects retrieving duffle bags and coolers from another vehicle in the parking lot.

When detectives approached the vehicles, there was a heavy smell of marijuana, states the report. All five men were detained, and their vehicles were searched.

The report states the duffle bags and coolers contained marijuana, cash and other narcotics.

The suspects, identified as Andres Roldan, Ruben Lane, Jonathan Giraldo, Junior Alvarez and Justin Abreu, have been charged with selling or delivering cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school and sale of a controlled substance.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “One of the vehicles pulled up in the parking lot and several individuals were seen talking to each other and at one point they opened their trunks and started moving duffel bags. The duffel bags they had in their possession were full of marijuana, mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia. We put the picture up on social media because it’s important for the public to now there are narcotics transactions that are involved, and tips do help us fight crime.”

Zabaleta added, “These drugs could have ended up all over the streets of Miami-Dade County and perhaps into the hands of children. This happened within 1,000 feet of a school, which once again enforces and emphasizes the message that we want to get across that anytime drugs are in the community they reach the hands of children. And that’s why we try to avoid any of that activity because we take this very seriously and our job is to protect our children. Anytime you have drugs, drugs and guns go hand in hand. So, whenever you have a drug transaction toy have the possibility of guns being present.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDbDv_0fEDxwjq00
(Courtesy: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Zabaleta then thanked the community for stepping up with a tip.

“You see how effective it is when the community works together with the police department and all it took was one tip for someone to say something. Obviously, someone was concerned for the community and wanted to do the right thing,” he said.

Lorenzo Walker, a maintenance man at the building where the bust happened, said he witnessed what happened.

“I saw about 10 undercover cars and two marked cars. I saw all of the bags on the front of the vehicle. That was an absurd what was going on in this neighborhood and this parking lot. It is unheard of.”

Some neighbors and parents of students at the charter school said they applauded the arrests.

One unidentified parent said, “This school is awesome and I am glad police did what they did in making these arrests.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Over $600,000 Of Drug Paraphernalia Confiscated By Officers In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Over 600,000 dollars of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were confiscated in a drug bust operation in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. During the past few months, deputies received intel that an illegal marijuana sales event was taking place on 42nd Avenue in South Sacramento. The area is near a school and public park and officers were concerned that the operation would create dangerous conditions for residents in the area. Detectives established surveillance of the area and acquired enough information to get a search warrant for the building where the operation was taking place. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant at the location and confiscated a considerable amount of contraband. “The search resulted in the seizure of six firearms, $27,000 in currency, 300 pounds of processed marijuana worth $500,000, 10 pounds of mushrooms worth $25,000, 15 pounds of cannabis wax worth $130,000, and approximately 25 pounds of edibles worth $25,000,” wrote the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently continuing their investigation into the full extent of the criminal operation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Miami

Arrest Made In Deadly SW Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade. Daniel Roche, 22, has been charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 43-year-old Luis Hernandez. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seasons apartment complex near 149 Avenue and SW 80 Street. Roche reportedly followed Hernandez to the apartment complex. When Hernandez parked, Roche got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property, according to the arrest report. When Hernandez refused, Roche is accused of shooting him in the back. Hernandez collapsed in the courtyard. Roche then reportedly stole his belt pack and fled. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced Hernandez dead on the scene. Roche was taken into custody at his residence. Investigators said he confessed to the crime.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSAW

Two arrested in drug bust at casino

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Forest County. On March 23, a deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The deputy approached a woman in the front passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia, investigators say.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendall, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Coral Gables, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Coral Gables, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Kendall, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Guns#Narcotics#Marijuana#Crime#Miami Dade Pd#Cbsmiami#Cbs4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
wdhn.com

Slocomb couple charged in drug bust

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Slocomb Police have arrested two suspects on multiple drug charges. On Monday, a traffic stop was made by the Slocomb Police Department in Slocomb for minor traffic infractions. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as John Dubose and the...
SLOCOMB, AL
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CNN

CNN

997K+
Followers
146K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy