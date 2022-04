COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It was Georgia's strongest tornado in a decade, March 25th into the early morning hours of the 26th, an EF-4 tornado hit the heart of Coweta county. The long-track tornado was on the ground for nearly 39 miles. At peak intensity, it had winds up to 170 mph. At the same time, its path width was over a mile wide, spanning 1850 yards.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO