Baltimore County, MD

'He's a just quiet kid,' family says of 19-year-old shot by Baltimore County police

By Tim Swift, Maxine Streicher
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNDALK, Md. (WBFF) — Family members identified the man shot by Baltimore County police on Thursday as 19-year-old Shane Radomski of Dundalk. They said he just was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The family said Radomski, a recent graduate of Dundalk High School, is still...

foxbaltimore.com

Public Safety
