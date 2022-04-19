Organic Zucchini recalled after Salmonella positive test

Weeks after Lucky Charms cereal lovers complained of coming down with an illness they suspected was from eating the cereal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially opened an investigation. "The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," the agency said in a statement, as reported by the Associated Press. The investigation comes after customers reported their complaints to iwaspoisoned.com. The website previously helped to identify foodborne illness outbreaks from other foods.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO