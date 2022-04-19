ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Organic Zucchini recalled after Salmonella positive test

By Jenny Schell
foodpoisonjournal.com
 1 day ago

Organic Marketside Zucchini were distributed through select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky,...

www.foodpoisonjournal.com

Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
KDHL AM 920

Popular Lotion Recalled in Minnesota Due to Harmful Bacterium

I'm a little bit on the grossed-out side right now because in my bathroom is a bottle of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. The last few weeks, I've been using it a lot because my skin has been so dry. Unfortunately, a huge recall just happened in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for this product because bacterium has been found in some of the bottles. Gross, right?!
MINNESOTA STATE
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
WIFR

FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns

(Gray News) - A popular popcorn snack sold in more than a dozen states and grocery stores around the country is being recalled due to possible allergen concerns. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Snak King has voluntarily recalled 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.
WASHINGTON, DC
CJ Coombs

Historical food recalls in the U.S.

Photo by Natalie Rhea on Unsplash. With the passing of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, this needed law established standards for the transportation, inspection, and labeling of food and led to the eventual creation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Popculture

FDA Officially Investigating Popular Cereal After Hundreds of Illness Complaints

Weeks after Lucky Charms cereal lovers complained of coming down with an illness they suspected was from eating the cereal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially opened an investigation. "The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," the agency said in a statement, as reported by the Associated Press. The investigation comes after customers reported their complaints to iwaspoisoned.com. The website previously helped to identify foodborne illness outbreaks from other foods.
FOOD SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Recall alert: Popular Kinder chocolate brands recalled in update

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Easter is right around the corner, but one company is recalling two popular brands of chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination. Ferrero U.S.A., based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket products, according to an updated notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In Kinder Easter Chocolate Recall

Just ahead of one of candy's favorite holidays, there is a voluntary recall on chocolate. Ferrero U.S.A. is recalling their Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and their Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket. The concern is that the products could be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium. No other Kinder-branded candies are included...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Recalling Milk Of Magnesia Products Due To Possible Contamination

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a voluntary nationwide recall that may be affecting many people’s medicine cabinets. The FDA is warning consumers that three lots of Milk of Magnesia are being recalled because of possible bacterial contamination. The affected products include: Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension, Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL, and Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL. They were distributed to hospitals, nursing homes and clinics across the country between May 1, 2020 and June 28, 2021. The popular over-the-counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress. So far, there are no known reports of illness. More information on the packaging information can be found here on the FDA’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA

