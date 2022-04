NEW CONCORD — Earlier in the week, the John Glenn Lady Muskies' softball team earned some recognition for their solid 9-1 start to the season. With the release of the first Ohio High School Coaches Poll, the Lady Muskies reeled in a No. 5 ranking in Division II with 63 total points along with a pair of 1st place votes.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO