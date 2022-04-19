ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

WCC Championships Next Up for Women's Golf

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMALIBU, California — The Pepperdine women's golf team heads to the West Coast Conference Championships this week. The Waves have won a league-best 18 titles. EVENT INFO — The WCC Championships will be held at the par-72, 6,347-yard Reflection Bay Golf Club, located in Henderson, Nevada. There will be 18 holes...

