ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DU students question the feasibility of the University’s carbon neutrality goals

University of Denver Clarion
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Denver has committed to a goal of becoming a completely carbon-neutral institution by 2030. The school’s initial claim, made in 2008, pledged to achieve neutrality by 2050, and joined the Presidents’ Climate Leadership Committee. The new timeline accelerates the original by 20 years. The...

duclarion.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
deseret.com

Why Cox got fired up over fossil fuel development and climate change

Gov. Spencer Cox defended supporting new oil and gas leases slated to be offered on federal public lands in Utah this summer, even as the state is grappling with the effects of an unprecedented drought that studies say is the worst in the region in 12 centuries. “I am so...
UTAH STATE
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Action needed now to address climate change

Jessie Kochaver: 'It's past time we put these climate-focused policies to use.'. Record high temperatures that killed over a hundred people in Oregon. Entire towns lost to wildfires. An ice storm that stripped power for up to four days. Climate change continues to accelerate faster than scientists predict, and considering...
OREGON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Red states push back on corporate anti-fossil fuel initiatives

President Joe Biden promised the most ambitious green agenda ever, ending fossil fuels, pushing renewables, and forcing businesses to toe the line. As Earth Day 2022 arrives, the Washington Examiner is offering alternative coverage in light of record energy prices and widespread criticism of the administration's incoherent policy approach.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Pollution#College#University#The University Of Denver#Pr
Washington Examiner

Environmentalists' goal is climate indoctrination, not education

Shortly after the first Earth Day in 1970, radical environmentalists began making bold and nonsensical predictions about just how long our planet would survive. Harvard biologist George Wald, for example, estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” The New York Times editorial board warned that unless we put an end to pollution and started conserving resources, humanity as we knew it would face “possible extinction.” And Denis Hayes, one of the scientists behind the creation of Earth Day, declared that “it is already too late to avoid [a] mass starvation” that would kill millions of people globally within the next several decades.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

DOE Earmarks $84 Million For Geothermal Pilot Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information to support enhanced geothermal pilot demonstration projects. — The United States Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

This Earth Day, one book presents global warming and climate justice as inseparable

On this Earth Day, it's still an open question to what degree our planet will remain habitable in the coming years. To increase chances that it will, it's critical to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy internationally, and on the individual level for each of us to reduce carbon emissions stemming from individual habits. These are among the main takeaway messages from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on April 4.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy