Idaho Falls, ID

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Skyline's Ledezma signs to play at NIU

By KOSTER KENNARD kkennard@postregister.com
Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Teresa Ledezma tore her ACL her junior year, she felt like her soccer career was finished. On Thursday, she signed to continue playing soccer at North Idaho College. “It’s really big for me because when I had the injury I just thought soccer was pretty much over for me,” Ledezma...

www.postregister.com

