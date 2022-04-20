ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents 34th Annual Great Futures Dinner

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Boys...

WALA-TV FOX10

12th Annual Boys & Girls Club Pancake Breakfast had the cooks busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pancakes, waffles, eggs and sausage -- oh my!!! The Optimist Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama was serving up the breakfast of champions for their 12th Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. “The turnout is great. We were hoping for it. We were praying for it and...
MOBILE, AL
WSAZ

Summer program at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club has announced the opening of registration for the upcoming summer program. Eleven weeks of fun and educational programming will be offered at Club locations on the West Side of Charleston and in St. Albans. The summer program includes an...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

KPVI and Cole Automotive Group Team Up for Charity Bowling Event

Come hit the lanes with KPVI, Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia for Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet. KPVI is teaming up with the Cole dealerships to sponsor the event. KPVI evening anchor Misty Inglet - also an avid bowler - is organizing it. The event is Saturday,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cole Chevrolet gives $5K to Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley

POCATELLO — Cole Chevrolet has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley as part of an ongoing effort to support community-building initiatives, and to help the organization launch this fall in Pocatello. The automotive company awarded the check to the local Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday morning during a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce event at the Cole Chevrolet on Yellowstone Avenue. Jean Haneke, one of...
POCATELLO, ID
WDVM 25

Sheehy gives check to Boys and Girls Club

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As part of their gift of giving program Sheehy of Hagerstown has donated yet another check to the boys and girls club. Sheehy of Hagerstown’s $1,500 donation will help kids who use the Boy and Girls Club of Washington county. “We’re very pleased to be a part of this community. We’re […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
KTSM

Children’s Home 5K fundraiser celebrates 20th year

El PASO, TEXAS (KTSM)  – The Children’s Home is gearing up for the nonprofit’s 20th Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis, returning to the Sunland Park Racetrack on May 21 after two years of going virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will include a 5K competitive run, one-mile fun walk, awards, prizes, and […]
EL PASO, TX
Paso Robles Daily News

Pickleball club to host tournament to celebrate life of Dick Beiden

– Tomorrow, the Paso Robles Pickleball Club will be hosting a pickleball tournament to celebrate the life of Dick Beiden. Beiden was a man of great character with an unparalleled moral compass. He was a teacher and coach for over 30 years on the Central Coast and devoted his life to developing and mentoring not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. His passion and love were his family, sports, and coaching. He was a gifted communicator with an understated manner that influenced the lives of hundreds of young people. He was known as a strong and tough taskmaster with just the right mix of positive reinforcement that brought out the best in his students, players, and colleagues.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Rotary ‘Tee it up for OUR kids’ is May 7

PASO ROBLES — For the last 27 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has been hosting its annual golf tournament (“Tee it up for OUR kids”) to benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles. The tournament brings approximately $30,000 per year, all of which is distributed to organizations that support Paso Robles kids before the next tournament.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Grice Connect

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols shares her journey with Kiwanis

Jessie Lynn Nichols, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo USA, joined the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro during their weekly Thursday meeting to share her platform and journey. Nichols is a 26 year old native of Prattville, Alabama is a graduate Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and a Master of Science in agri-science education.
STATESBORO, GA
KBZK News

Bozeman holds events to celebrate Earth Day

BOZEMAN - As this year’s Earth Day Celebrations kick off around the Bozeman area, this year's theme is water. “Water and water stewardship and as a kick-off event for water stewardship,” says Anne Ready, Chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival.
BOZEMAN, MT

