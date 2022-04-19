ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch ‘Planning and Collaboration Tools,’ a new webinar exploring tools to help communities plan wildfire mitigation projects

westgov.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Governors’ Association hosted the webinar, Planning and Collaboration Tools, on April 19, 2022. The webinar examined technical platforms to help communities make informed decisions on mitigation and restoration priorities in pre-and post-wildfire scenarios. Lowell Ballard, the Director of Geospatial Solutions at the Timmons Group, discussed how...

westgov.org

