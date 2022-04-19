Walnut Grove Parks Singletrack Improvements

Javascript is required to view this map. Parks Division is proposing to construct a 1 mile section of bike optimized single track trail in Walnut Grove Park in 2022 or 2023. This trail was first identified for construction with the MadBAT planning project in 2020 and the proposed trail will run...
MARSHALL, Il. (WTWO/WAWV) — For Mayor John Hasten, a goal of his is to increase the current population of Marshall. It currently sits at around 4000 people. A key to that initiative is by investing in current infrastructure. Specifically, city parks. A $200,000 addition and improvement park project includes...
CINCINNATI — It's that time of year again when the flowers start blooming and the birds start chirping. Officials at Cincinnati Parks said they've been receiving a lot of questions about when the cherry tree grove in Cincinnati's Ault Park will begin blooming. The answer is now. The trees...
MOBILE, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the upcoming 18th Annual West Point Lake Triathlon in a news release. Both the R. Shaefer Heard Day Use Park and West Point Dam road will be closed on April 24, 2022, for the Annual West Point Lake Triathlon. The event will […]
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday that the community will have the opportunity to join in on the springtime fun with a group bike ride scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. According to a release from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the ride will begin and end at Pedals On […]
Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […]
The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The City of Columbia is moving on to the next phase of safety upgrades at the Fifth and Walnut streets parking garage following more than one-half dozen suicides from the structure since its opening in 2011.
The Columbia City Council authorized the city to seek bids to place metal screen coverings over window spaces...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Southern Highlands resident who did not want his identity revealed told 8 News Now that there have been concerns over the riding of dirt bikes in the neighborhood. A video posted on the Nextdoor app showed kids riding on dirt bikes at local parks in the area of Mountains Edge […]
Javascript is required to view this map. This page has been created. Sign up for email updates. The City of Madison is completing a watershed study in the Central Isthmus watershed (as shown below). The City of Madison contracted with Tetra Tech to complete the study. The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations. For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
ELIZABETHTON — Welcome the new season and get outside with a family- friendly community bike ride this weekend to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and the change of seasons. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Carter County Tourism and Main Street Elizabethton to host Ride...
Last Friday I was honored to take part in the 2022 MadiSUN launch event at the Ace Apartments on the City’s east side. This is the seventh year of MadiSUN – the City’s solar program for homes, businesses, affordable housing providers and nonprofits. And each additional rooftop of solar energy gets us closer to Madison’s community-wide goal of 100% renewable energy and net zero carbon by 2050 (or sooner).
Most people in south-central Montana and northern Wyoming are familiar with the Chase Hawks Memorial Association. You've probably attended their annual Rough Stock Rodeo, which always occurs the weekend after the National Finals Rodeo (mid-December) at MetraPark. For the past few years, they've been the sponsor of Burn the Point, an extremely popular Labor Day weekend event in Downtown Billings.
Comments / 0