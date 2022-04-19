Andre Curbelo transfers to St. John's

Maryland men’s basketball picked up its first commitment under new coach Kevin Willard on Monday with three-star small forward Noah Batchelor announcing that he will be joining the program. Batchelor — who is from Frederick County and played for St. Maria Goretti and Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida — is ranked the No. 46 small forward and ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO