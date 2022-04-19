Andre Curbelo transfers to St. John's

It has been a hectic few weeks for new Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway. He led Saint Peter’s on a Cinderella run to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, turning the team into national darlings along the way. He lost the grandmother who raised him, Dorothy Holloway, to...
Maryland men’s basketball picked up its first commitment under new coach Kevin Willard on Monday with three-star small forward Noah Batchelor announcing that he will be joining the program. Batchelor — who is from Frederick County and played for St. Maria Goretti and Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida — is ranked the No. 46 small forward and ...
Kofi Cockburn, who has put together a standout career at Illinois over the last three seasons, has made a decision on his playing future – choosing to enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility at the collegiate level. “I would like to thank...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- To go to the NBA or to stay at Illinois?. That was the question and today, Kofi Cockburn announced he's putting his name in the NBA Draft and hiring an agent. This means that the Illini big man's college career is officially finished after three seasons...
There has been a significant addition to the transfer portal. On Monday, Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins announced on Twitter he has decided to move on and continue his college basketball career elsewhere. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Saint Louis University for allowing me to be...
PEORIA — The Bradley Braves grabbed a wing in the NCAA transfer portal who could be the sniper they were looking for. Christian Davis announced on Tuesday afternoon he had committed to Bradley for the 2022-23 season. By Tuesday evening, he officially signed. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound guard/wing was a...
