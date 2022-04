RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, March 26, New Life Entertainment and Nulyphe are hosting “Reno Ace the Grade Day” at the Boys and Girls Club on E. 9th Street. Families of all ages are invited to come out from 12-6 p.m. The event is will raise money for educational excellence, initiate a multi-media mentoring program, inspire children literacy, promote higher GPAs, increase school attendance rates and show support for the PTA and PTO.

RENO, NV ・ 29 DAYS AGO