Arcadia, NE

Area Athletes Give Strong Performances at Nebraska Track and Field Festival

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea athletes from Mullen and Arcadia/Loup City went up against some of the top track athletes in the state as they competed at the Nebraska track and...

sandhillsexpress.com

The Spun

Key Nebraska Football Player Is Reportedly Transferring

Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers has reportedly entered his name into the 2022 transfer portal, per Cornhuskers insider Steve Marik. Rogers missed all of this year’s spring practice as he rehabbed an injury. He was originally expected to return as a key piece for Scott Frost’s defensive front in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Kearney High freshman, Kesley Hatcher, making early marks on the track

KEARNEY — In her first season of high school track and field, Kearney High athlete Kelsey Hatcher is already making her mark. The 5-foot, 8-inch sprinter has immediately found success, having the fastest 100- and 200-meter times on the team. On April 8, she finished the 100 in 12.88...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Athletes of the Week: Lexington duo possess plenty of skill for 'Maids

LEXINGTON, Neb. — In 2021, the Lexington girls soccer team got their first taste of making it to state, and they're hungry for more. Thankfully, the Minutemaids have an up-and-coming dynamic duo leading the way, and -truth be told -they may have already arrived. After changing their team's history,...
LEXINGTON, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Mullen, NE
City
Papillion, NE
City
Arcadia, NE
State
Nebraska State
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Baseball Travels to Indiana for 3 Game Series

The Nebraska baseball team goes back out on the road this weekend for a three game series with Indiana. Nebraska is 14-21 overall this season and 4-5 in the Big Ten. April started promising for the Big Red as they traveled to Columbus, Ohio and swept Ohio State in a three game series. Since then, Nebraska is just 2-7 with all nine of those games taking place at home at Haymarket Park. Nebraska’s offense has been up and down this year. The Huskers scored a total of 32 runs in their 3 game sweep of Ohio State which is one more than they have scored in their last nine games combined. Visiting with Nebraska baseball play by play announcer Greg Sharpe during his weekly radio program on Monday, head coach Will Bolt said that the message to the team has been “stay aggressive”.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Clayton Moore
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska men’s basketball secures second transfer of 2022 offseason

The Nebraska men’s basketball program landed its second transfer of the offseason on Thursday afternoon, with former Alabama forward Juwan Gary announcing his commitment to the Huskers via Instagram. Gary, who officially entered the transfer portal on April 7, was a significant target for Nebraska men’s basketball head coach...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Mader, Urbanski set new Northwest track and field records

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest track and field has a rich and successful history. Even so, the records that stand are meant to fall — at least that is the mindset of Reba Mader and Avyn Urbanski. The Vikings’ duo broke school records in their respective...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Girls and Boys Take Runner-up at Dave Gee Track Invite

Broken Bow participated at the Dave Gee track invite hosted by Northwest high school in Grand Island on Thursday. Broken Bow finished runner-up behind Northwest in both the girls and boys team standings. Among the highlights for Broken Bow, Noah Osmond was champion in the boys 3200 meters with a...
BROKEN BOW, NE
#Track And Field#Discus#Shot Put
News Channel Nebraska

New addition to Nebraska Passport Program in Newman Grove

NEWMAN GROVE -- Betz's Little Shop in Newman Grove is one of the newest additions to a traveler's to-do list. Nebraska natives, Betz and Ed Quincy had been living out of state. But after just seven months without Nebraska's cows and corn, the homesick Quincys decided to move back. They chose Newman Grove, specifically because the northeast town needed a dentist's office -- which Ed Quincy offered. His college sweetheart and wife then started a sewing business out of his office, now 38-years ago.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UNK football eager to compete in Spring Game

KEARNEY, NE — The UNK football team is putting on the finishing touches to its spring practice season. Coach Josh Lynn and the Lopers hit the turf for the Spring Game on Saturday. “We’re going to let everybody play. It’s not going to be the most physical scrimmage, I...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest boys soccer outpaces Hastings 6-1

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite having to start the game going into the wind, the Northwest boys soccer team was able to make quick work of Hastings Thursday night in a 6-1 win. Peyton Atwood netted the first goal of the game for Northwest after he snuck behind the Tiger...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Face Kansas in Grand Island

• The Nebraska volleyball team plays its only spring match of the season when it heads to Grand Island to face Kansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center. • Saturday's match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media. A free live stream will be available to watch at NebraskaPublicMedia.org.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Baseball Edges North Dakota State

Cam Chick and Griffin Everitt homered and the Husker bullpen pitched 5.1 scoreless innings in Nebraska’s 4-3 win vs. North Dakota State at Hawks Field on Wednesday night. Nebraska (14-21) scored four runs on seven hits and an error, while NDSU (21-12) had three runs with seven hits and an error.
FARGO, ND
KSNB Local4

Grand Island baseball impresses in 8-1 win over Norfolk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a pretty low-scoring affair between Grand Island and Norfolk through the first three innings. The Islanders opened up just a 1-0 lead with a smattering of hits, including one from Sam Hartman who was left stranded on 2nd in the first inning. However,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Boys Golf Places 5th at Gothenburg Invite

The Broken Bow boys golf team placed 5th Thursday at the Gothenburg Invitational played at Wildhorse Golf Club. Broken Bow tied with Sidney for 5th place with a team total 353. Broken Bow was led by Austin Harvey who placed 12th with an 83. Nathan Reynolds, Carsten Fox, and Zack Gaffney all finished with a round of 90 and JR Schaaf shot a 105. Ogallala was the team champion with a 303. Ogallala had the top three individual rounds of the day with Corbin Murphy and Luke Hiltibrand at the top of the leaderboard as each finished with a 1 over par 73 and Caleb Castillo was third with a 3 over par 75. Minden was the team runner up with a 330 while Cozad and McCook tied for third with a 335.
BROKEN BOW, NE

