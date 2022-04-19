Area Athletes Give Strong Performances at Nebraska Track and Field Festival

The Nebraska baseball team goes back out on the road this weekend for a three game series with Indiana. Nebraska is 14-21 overall this season and 4-5 in the Big Ten. April started promising for the Big Red as they traveled to Columbus, Ohio and swept Ohio State in a three game series. Since then, Nebraska is just 2-7 with all nine of those games taking place at home at Haymarket Park. Nebraska’s offense has been up and down this year. The Huskers scored a total of 32 runs in their 3 game sweep of Ohio State which is one more than they have scored in their last nine games combined. Visiting with Nebraska baseball play by play announcer Greg Sharpe during his weekly radio program on Monday, head coach Will Bolt said that the message to the team has been “stay aggressive”.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO