ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Surrendering doesn’t have to mean giving up

tooeleonline.com
 3 days ago

“I love to be on the water,” Margo Huddleston said to me as we looked out of the large south facing windows of her living room out across a shimmering lake and on to the Oquirrh Mountains. Below those same windows, anchored in that same lake, Margo and her husband Laron...

tooeleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Laron
InspireMore

“He Was Really Clear That He Just Couldn’t Stand Me.” Mom Shares How Everything Changed When Grown Son Moved Home During Pandemic. “Sometimes, The Kids Who Are The Hardest To Raise Turn Out To Be The Coolest Adults.”

It’s easy to look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and only see the negatives, but a Colorado mom and therapist wants us to remember that every cloud has its silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, Kerry Stutzman invited her 22-year-old son, Palmer Skudneski, and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams to live in their Denver, Colorado home. Both Palmer and Kerry admit they were apprehensive about living together, but Palmer decided it beat living in a cramped Chicago apartment building.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I Can’t Believe What My Brother Is Asking Us to Do With Our Kids at His Wedding

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My brother is getting married this summer in a small mountain town that’s either an 18-hour drive or an expensive flight/rental car. He and his fiancée want our three boys (ages 2, 3, and 6) to “be in the wedding,” which means “walk down the aisle, put flowers down, and return to sit” with me. But the reception will be adults only.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WXII 12

"It’s important to give people second chances because we all need chances. If you never had a chance, we wouldn’t be here today," he explained.

Raymond's smile is contagious and he is wise beyond his years. When he thinks about having a family, he replied, “It’s somewhere you can call home. You know your safe when you get there, that’s what home means to me. You don't have to think about things happening to you. When you’re at home you know your family is going to protect you and back you up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

How we met: ‘I couldn’t even hug him, we had to be so careful’

When the UK went into lockdown in March 2020, Duncan knew he had to protect himself. Two weeks before the rest of the country was asked to stay at home, he received a call from his team of nurses recommending that he shield. “I’d completed treatment for lymphoma a year earlier and it left me with a compromised immune system,” he says. “I was living with my parents in Cumbria, so we stayed in together.” By October, he had started a university course online and was venturing out for long walks in his spare time, but still being cautious. “I love bird-watching. I took lots of pictures and sometimes sent them to friends,” he says. One of his friends was sharing a student flat in Lancaster with a girl named Molly. “She suggested I send the pictures to Molly as she might like them. I jokingly asked if she was single and discovered she was.”
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

At Life’s End, My Family Showed Me a New Way to Live

Everything can change in old age...and sometimes for the better. It wasn't until the end of my mom and mother-in-law's lives that I realized they had new beginnings. The more time you have, the more you can change in ways you might never imagine. Getting older is really hard for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
verywellmind.com

How to Reconnect With An Old Friend Without Making It Awkward

You probably have fond memories of an old friend—of chatting, laughing, and spending time with them. The two of you may have drifted apart over time, but occasionally something may remind you of them, causing you to wonder how they are. If you’ve lost touch with a friend, you’re...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy