Flowery Branch, GA

Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch earns No. 2 seed to state with win against Chestatee

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago

Flowery Branch's Aaron Attaway was strong on the mound, throwing six innings in a 6-2 win against Chestatee on Tuesday in Flowery Branch. Attaway surrendered only four hits and no walks for the Falcons (18-8, 12-4 Region 8-4A).

With the win, Flowery Branch has locked up the No. 2 seed to the state playoffs and will host its first-round playoff opponent in a best-of-three series, starting April 29.

Connor Edwards had four hits for the Falcons, while Riley Mitchell was 2 for 4 with a double.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Chestatee on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
