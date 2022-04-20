Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch earns No. 2 seed to state with win against Chestatee

Flowery Branch's Aaron Attaway was strong on the mound, throwing six innings in a 6-2 win against Chestatee on Tuesday in Flowery Branch. Attaway surrendered only four hits and no walks for the Falcons (18-8, 12-4 Region 8-4A).

With the win, Flowery Branch has locked up the No. 2 seed to the state playoffs and will host its first-round playoff opponent in a best-of-three series, starting April 29.

Connor Edwards had four hits for the Falcons, while Riley Mitchell was 2 for 4 with a double.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Chestatee on Wednesday.