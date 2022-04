After a two-year hiatus, Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. Thursday announced the return of the Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic on Saturday. “We are happy to see this annual Oneida County tradition return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic,” Picente said. “For nine years, the STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic has served as a catalyst for raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs among student athletes and their families. This great event educates a captive audience on many health and safety issues while showcasing the abundant baseball talent we have throughout our community.”

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO