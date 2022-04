Talk about a close encounter, this video comes from Worcester, NY - a town in Otsego county about an hour west of Albany. It was snowing pretty hard on Monday night. Although bears live outside, maybe this one wanted to come in and get warm. He almost did. The giant black bear made its way onto the porch of a home during last night's snow storm, coming right up to the sliding glass doors.

WORCESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO