ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Game 2 thread: Hawks at Heat

By Zach Hood
peachtreehoops.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat will battle for Game 2 on...

www.peachtreehoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

ATL and 29: The Heat are on

Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about the 0-2 deficit the Atlanta Hawks face in their first-round series vs. the Miami Heat and what they can do to get things turned around as the series shifts to Atlanta. Topics include:. the move of Collins to...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Trae
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
Yardbarker

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks online: NBA Playoffs Game 3 streaming TV, game time and odds

The Miami Heat (53-29) are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Atlanta Hawks (43-39) on April 22, 2022. The matchup features an over/under of 221.5. The Heat knocked off the Hawks 115-105 when these teams met on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 45 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Hawks. The Heat covered the 7.5-point spread in the matchup, and the game's 220 total points went under the 221 set for the over/under.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Atlanta Hawks announce sellout for Game 3 against Miami Heat

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks announced Wednesday it will be standing room only as they host the Miami Heat Friday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Reuters

NBA roundup: OT win gives Sixers 3-0 edge on Raptors

April 21 - Joel Embiid sank a turnaround 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to play in overtime and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will look to complete a sweep on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy