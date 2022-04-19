Game 2 thread: Hawks at Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
The Milwaukee Bucks walked out of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday with a brutal loss against the Chicago Bulls, who just never stopped fighting. The bigger news came after the game when head coach Mike Budeholzer announced a huge update on Khris Middleton:. Recovery time for an MCL sprain can take...
With another disappointing season behind them, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting, and plotting, for ways to improve the state of the roster. Barring some kind of miracle, there really isn't much they can do to drastically change the team. Still, they hope a package of intriguing young players (Talen...
The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most embarrassing seasons in NBA history. After failing to make the postseason despite having a talented roster, one executive speculated to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that changes in the front office could be imminent if the Lakers don’t experience success next season:
The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
TORONTO–Whenever a team pays a visit to Toronto in the playoffs, they have to deal with a lot. The Raptors are a tough team to play against as they continue to scramble around and bother teams, they have a passionate and loud crowd, and then there’s Drake on the sidelines chirping at you.
The Miami Heat won Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night, 115-105. In the win, Heat superstar Jimmy Butler went nuts. He dropped a game-high 45 points, knocking down 15 of his 25 shots from the floor. A number of those shots came late with the score close and the game still in the balance.
Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about the 0-2 deficit the Atlanta Hawks face in their first-round series vs. the Miami Heat and what they can do to get things turned around as the series shifts to Atlanta. Topics include:. the move of Collins to...
Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
The Miami Heat (53-29) are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Atlanta Hawks (43-39) on April 22, 2022. The matchup features an over/under of 221.5. The Heat knocked off the Hawks 115-105 when these teams met on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 45 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Hawks. The Heat covered the 7.5-point spread in the matchup, and the game's 220 total points went under the 221 set for the over/under.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks announced Wednesday it will be standing room only as they host the Miami Heat Friday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler walked off the floor when his night’s work was complete, lifted his arms in the air and heard a sold-out arena serenade him with screams. That didn’t happen in the bubble two years ago, since nobody was there. But Butler was every bit...
April 21 - Joel Embiid sank a turnaround 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to play in overtime and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will look to complete a sweep on...
