Wisconsin State

Wisconsin veterans return to Vietnam

By Kailin Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is helping bring fellow veterans back to Vietnam. Keith Hess, the organizer of the trip, has been itching to go back to Vietnam since his return from his Old Glory Honor Flight three years ago. After years of planning, today he set...

