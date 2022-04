PITTSBURGH — Shopping in the Strip District just got a lot bigger. The Terminal Market is expanding, going from hosting monthly events to bi-weekly. Starting May 7, the market will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month. Vendors of the event will be found outside of the building from the 17th St. Passageway to the 20th St. Passageway.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO