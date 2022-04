The Mino Raiola machine is working over time as right after the Erling Haaland report was made, this one came out about Paul Pogba signing for City on ‘accessible wages’. A report quite sensational on multiple fronts. One, the need at City for him, if City sign any midfielder it would be in the mold of Rodrigo, not Pogba. While I don’t doubt he would succeed here, Guardiola is famous for shipping out players like Pogba, who’s brash style could put off teammates and supporters, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Ronaldinho.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO