Minor league game time cut 20 minutes with pitch clocks

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch...

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
Reds catcher Stephenson placed on 7-day concussion list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the seven-day concussion list a day after a home plate collision with Luke Voit of the San Diego Padres. Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from the taxi squad to take Stephenson’s roster spot. Aramis Garcia started at catcher in Wednesday’s series finale. Stephenson was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game after a first-inning collision. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Perfect fill-in: Camargo, Phillies top Rox 9-6 to end skid

DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 to stop a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep . The Phillies finished a 2-5 trip with their second win in nine games. The switch-hitting Camargo, starting at shortstop for the injured Didi Gregorius, had three singles before his shot to left against lefty Lucas Gilbreath.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Erick Fedde gets lit up as Nationals sputter to 11-2 loss to Diamondbacks

So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals' young rotation hasn't been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ovechkin becomes oldest player to score 50 goals in a season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the biggest moment of his career inside T-Mobile Arena in 2018, when he skated the Stanley Cup around the rink after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. On Wednesday night he enjoyed another milestone. With two goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights, it marked the ninth time in Ovechkin’s career he scored 50 goals, tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MLB pitch clocks could come next season

A pitch clock has shortened Minor League Baseball games by 20 minutes, per ESPN, setting the stage for MLB to implement a clock next season. State of play: Entering Tuesday, MLB games were lasting an average of 3 hours, 10 minutes. The good news? That's one minute shorter than last season. The bad news? That's over one hour longer than a century ago — and 20 minutes longer than the average game as recently as 2005.
Duke’s Banchero makes NBA leap after 1 year with Blue Devils

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman announced his decision in a social media video Wednesday, with the school saying he planned to hire an agent. The freshman had been viewed as a likely one-and-done player even before he stepped foot on the Durham, North Carolina, campus from Seattle. The Associated Press third-team all-American averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who reached a record 13th Final Four for now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.
DURHAM, NC
April 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Barger drives in 4 for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Vancouver- The C’s had their 4-game win streak snapped as Eugene took the 1st game of the 6-game series. The Emeralds scored first with 2 runs in the 2nd and a run in the 3rd. Vancouver rallied with a Trevor Schwecke solo home run in the bottom half of the 3rd and tied the game in the 5th when Addison Barger tripled home Harrison Ray and Leo Jimenez. The clubs traded blows in the 7th with each club scoring 2 runs in their respective half innings. Unfortunately, Marco Luciano‘s solo home run in the 8th inning proved to be the winning blow for the Emeralds.
BUFFALO, NY
Ex-tennis pro Shriver: ‘damaging’ relationship with coach

LONDON (AP) — Former professional tennis player Pam Shriver says that she “had an inappropriate and damaging relationship with my much older coach” that began when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver is now a television commentator for ESPN and BBC. She wrote a first-person account published Wednesday by British newspaper The Telegraph. Shriver describes a “painful and emotional journey” that included what she writes was a relationship with coach Don Candy that lasted a little more than five years. Candy died in 2020. Shriver, who is now 59, turned pro in 1979, a year after she made it to the U.S. Open singles final at age 16. She and Martina Navratilova won 21 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles.
Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announces retirement from baseball after 12 MLB seasons

Jake Arrieta, the 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner, confirmed that he was retiring from Major League Baseball during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast on Monday. Arrieta said he had not yet filed the paperwork with the league, but that he was "done" after appearing in parts of 12 big-league seasons.
