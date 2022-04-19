ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Fake IDs become easier to identify

By Gavin Mitten
kentwired.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents can face jail time if caught with fake identification documents, which are now easier to identify with new techniques. No person shall display, possess or lend a fake ID, according to section 335.04 of the Ohio Revised Code. A violation of this section results in a misdemeanor of the first...

