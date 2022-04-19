ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Apr. 19

By Exedra Staff
piedmontexedra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen new COVID cases were reported in town since last week, according to the Alameda County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard. COVID case counts in Piedmont on Tuesday stood at 891, up from 877 one week...

piedmontexedra.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Californians No Longer Have to Quarantine After COVID Exposure

If you live in the state of California, you no longer need to quarantine if you were exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. The owners of a dulceria and piñata shop in San Jose said this will keep them from being short-staffed all the time, but are also afraid of an outbreak that would shut down the entire operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
Piedmont, CA
Health
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Health
City
Piedmont, CA
Alameda County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Piedmont, CA
Government
Kait 8

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday. While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Exedra#Pusd#Ucsf
KRON4 News

Multiple homes involved in 3-alarm fire in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Suisun City, Solano County officials confirmed to KRON4. Multiple residences are involved in the area of the 500 block of Honker Lane. Video shows the smoke coming out of a residential neighborhood in Suisun City. As of 4:15 p.m., no […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
hackernoon.com

17 Highest-Paying Cities in the San Francisco Bay Area for Software Engineers

A list of the best cities in the San Francisco Bay Area for Software Engineers to work. This was compiled following an in-depth analysis of base salaries and total compensation packages for software engineers by Blind, with input from over 5 million verified professionals on its platform. Where applicable stock-based options and cash bonuses were also considered, as reported by verified professionals on Blind, the professional social network.
POLITICS
KRON4 News

What does the number of alarms in a fire mean?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Anyone who habitually follows the news is likely to regularly come across stories referring to a “one-alarm,” “two-alarm,” or even “five-alarm” fire, as was the case with the recent San Jose Home Depot fire. But while most of us generally understand the number of alarms to correspond with the severity of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

1906 San Francisco Earthquake Anniversary Serves As Reminder To Be Prepared For Next Big One

by Jocelyn Moran SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Monday marks 116 years since the Great 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, ranked as one of the most significant earthquakes of all time by the U.S. Geological Survey. Now it serves as a reminder of the need to be prepared. “We live in earthquake country, there have been big earthquakes in the past, there will be big earthquakes in our future,” said Keith Knudsen, the deputy director of the USGS Earthquake Science Center. Knudsen said during earthquake anniversaries, he revisits his earthquake plan. “Are you going to have a way to contact the rest of your family?...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Times of San Diego

California Public School Enrollment Drops Below 6 Million in Aftermath of COVID

For the first time since the start of the century, California has fewer than 6 million students attending public schools. According to new data released by the California Department of Education, enrollment in public schools continues to drop more quickly than it did before the pandemic, stirring fears of more budget cuts and long-term financial instability for schools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC: US flu activity rises

Flu activity in the U.S. increased for the week ending April 9, with the highest test positivity levels in central and south-central states, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. Eight CDC updates:. 1. Of all specimens tested in a clinical lab, 8.4 percent were positive for the flu for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Jackson Square Lunch Spot That Survived Pandemic in Rent Crunch

By Reed Cowan SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s a story that has become all too common in the last two years: Bay Area businesses being forced to close their doors, financially ravaged by the pandemic and unable to make rent. That reality has hit a much-loved Jackson Square neighborhood lunch favorite, Yo Yo’s. Joseph and Lydia Lee survived the pandemic closures and slowdowns only to recently receive a letter from their landlord asking for more money. It has been tough for Joseph and Lydia to keep their doors open at their 318 Pacific location. Their lease ended March of 2021; they say...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy