Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Apr. 19

by Jocelyn Moran SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Monday marks 116 years since the Great 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, ranked as one of the most significant earthquakes of all time by the U.S. Geological Survey. Now it serves as a reminder of the need to be prepared. “We live in earthquake country, there have been big earthquakes in the past, there will be big earthquakes in our future,” said Keith Knudsen, the deputy director of the USGS Earthquake Science Center. Knudsen said during earthquake anniversaries, he revisits his earthquake plan. “Are you going to have a way to contact the rest of your family?...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO