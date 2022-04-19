ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A unifying experience

By Article by Amy Cherry
the University of Delaware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s what Appoquinimink High School sophomore Tucker Barnes learned from his time playing Unified Basketball. But he also learned a lot about teamwork. In his first season on the team, Barnes led the squad in three pointers, propelling the team to the championship game at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter...

www.udel.edu

Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin coaches honored, talk memories

Burton- Led his varsity team to victory in the Long Island Championship game and has been coaching boys basketball for 22 successful seasons, celebrating his 350th win in January. Catapano- Under his leadership, the girls’ varsity basketball team has won eight consecutive Nassau County Class AA Championships, a Federation Tournament,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WDAM-TV

Josh Sherer named PCS Athletic Director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Josh Sherer, has been named as the new PCS Athletic Director. Today, PCS held a spirited press conference to share the exciting news that Coach Josh Sherer has been named as the new Athletic Director of Presbyterian Christian School. Coach Sherer has twenty years of coaching under his belt, including over 400 wins (92 of which at the collegiate level). His record also includes two Regional collegiate titles in the NCCAA, one Final Four collegiate level finish in the NCCAA, four District Championships in the MAIS, and a MAIS Girls Overall Championship in 2019 at Lamar School (where he had the unique privilege to win with two of his daughters playing for him; Isabella and Addyson).
HATTIESBURG, MS
Cape Gazette

Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame honors 11 athletes

The 23rd Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held April 16 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, celebrating 11 inductees from Delaware’s three counties reaching back as far as 60 years. Vaughn Trammell, Cape Class of 1976, was recognized for the sport of track and field....
DOVER, DE
NOLA.com

How Xavier cheer squad fought to become first HBCU team to win national championship

When Glenn Caston came to Xavier University as head coach for the emerging sport of competitive cheer in 2017, there wasn’t much of a team in place. “We only had seven cheerleaders, no uniforms, and no official head coach,” Caston said. As a former student and cheer squad member at Tulane University, he knew what it would take to bring the program to a higher level.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bangor Daily News

Husson baseball team is playing 12 games in 11 days

The Husson University baseball team has played 24 games already this spring, but its season really began Thursday. That’s when the Eagles started a stretch of 12 North Atlantic Conference games — six doubleheaders — in 11 days as coach Chris Morris’ club seeks its second straight league championship and a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
BANGOR, ME
NewsTimes

Law blending together competitive team

Jonathan Law girls’ lacrosse coach Diana DiGangi has stressed communication as she blends a seasoned group with younger players. “We knew coming in that communication on both sides of the ball was important,” DiGangi said. “It has been a strength so far. We will continue to work on that as we switch players into different positions.”
MILFORD, CT

