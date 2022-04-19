ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Debates scheduled for U.S. Democratic and Republican Senate candidates

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The candidates for the U.S. Senate race, are scheduled to debate one another as the Democratic contenders will go first followed by the Republican candidates next Wednesday.

Ahead of the ‘May Primary,’ Eyewitness News will present a live debate for Senator Pat Toomey’s seat. The debate among the ‘democratic candidates’ is slated for Thursday, April 21, at 8:00 p.m.

Dr. Mehmet Oz tours ‘Wood-Mode’ in Snyder County

Viewers can also see a live broadcast of the debate between the ‘republican senatorial candidates,’ on Monday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News will also be airing the ‘Pennsylvania’s Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate live on April 27, at 8:00 pm.

Also a quick reminder, those eligible have until Monday, May 2 to register to vote for the primary.

