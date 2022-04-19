ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers to meet with former Utah tackle Bam Olaseni on Wednesday

By justis.mosqueda
Acme Packing Company
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers are going to have former Utah tackle Bam Olaseni in for a visit on Wednesday. Olaseni has an incredible story, beyond his 6’7”, 339-pound frame. The 26-year-old is from London and began playing football at 17,...

www.acmepackingcompany.com

