Kyle Maves: One of one

One of the top 100 recruits overall and the No. 2 recruit in Connecticut from the class of 2018 is a free agent as Akok Akok officially entered the transfer portal last week.
Standing at six-foot-ten with great mobility coming out of high school, it is no surprise that many programs were interested in Akok’s services. He saw offers from Rutgers, Louisville, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Georgetown, and Pittsburgh. UConn head coach Kevin Ollie and Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim both paid Akok a visit prior to him making his final decision.
The Putnam, CT native entered the portal one day after former...
