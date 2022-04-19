Bromeliad Society of La Ballona Valley Show & Sale

Is this the summer of the San Fernando Valley? It may well be, given all the restaurant attention paid to the vast collection of neighborhoods and communities there over the past few months. It’s shaping up to be a time of plenty, from Casa Vega’s James Beard Foundation award to incoming names like HomeState, Jon & Vinny’s, and beyond. Next up on the SFV radar is none other than Pizzana, the Brentwood Italian specialist from chef Daniele Uditi.

