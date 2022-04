SANDUSKY -- About 2,000 athletes are registered for the Ironman 70.3 Ohio, event organizers said, and the first-time triathlon is expected to reach its capacity. The Ironman event scheduled for Sunday, July 24, in Sandusky and surrounding areas will be capped at 2,400 competitors, a number that could grow in subsequent years. Ironman and the city agreed to a three-year deal for the triathlon that will include a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO