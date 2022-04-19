2-Piece Vintage-Inspired Beach Chairs

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. This might just be the toughest pot you’ve met. It’s made in Italy from titanium-bonded stainless steel, so it’s four times stronger than your typical steel pan. Even more: The surface inside is scratch-resistant (and nontoxic!) so you can pair it right up with your metal utensils. It’s a champ at distributing heat, and it’ll even stand up to temps as high as 1,050 degrees—yes, you read that right. It’ll pal around with any cooking surface, too, including induction or even the grill. We love the low and wide shape for chicken and rice, ratatouille, shakshuka, the works, plus the glass lid that gives use a front-row seat to all the action. And those handles? They’re letting us take this hotshot straight to the table.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO