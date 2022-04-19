ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Vintage-Inspired Striped Beach Chairs

Food52
 3 days ago

Go ahead and tote that extra cooler to the beach—this chair folds up into a handy-dandy backpack, so...

food52.com

BHG

You Can Buy the 'Cadillac of Beach Chairs' for $60 Apiece on Amazon Right Now

It's once again backyard season. So if you're eager to get your deck prepped and ready for plenty of lounging and entertaining, you might want to start with your furniture. Amazon shoppers have made their preference for these reclining lounge chairs known—nearly 29,500 left them a five-star rating—and they're on sale.
SHOPPING
Food52

11 Totally DIY-able Headboard Ideas

You know by now that a good headboard works wonders in making a room feel more put together and, well…more adult. But let's face it, not all headboards are created equal. These days, we’re majorly digging those that pack a punch and really add personality to a sleep space. And the good news is that we’ve found some incredible DIY-friendly options that you’ll want to (and should!) replicate in your own home. Whether your style leans boho and minimalist or bright and bold, we’ve got you covered—read on and pick a favorite.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

Blomus Fera Towel Ladder

This ladder’s not made for climbing—but it will lend beauty and function to whichever room you decide to place it in. Lean it against the living room wall for your blankets and throws, set it in the bedroom for scarves and ties, or use it to hang wet towels in the bathroom. Crafted from strong powder-coated steel, this beaut is ready for just about any decorative use you might have in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Hestan Nanobond Stainless Steel Sauteuse with Lid, 3.5QT

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. This might just be the toughest pot you’ve met. It’s made in Italy from titanium-bonded stainless steel, so it’s four times stronger than your typical steel pan. Even more: The surface inside is scratch-resistant (and nontoxic!) so you can pair it right up with your metal utensils. It’s a champ at distributing heat, and it’ll even stand up to temps as high as 1,050 degrees—yes, you read that right. It’ll pal around with any cooking surface, too, including induction or even the grill. We love the low and wide shape for chicken and rice, ratatouille, shakshuka, the works, plus the glass lid that gives use a front-row seat to all the action. And those handles? They’re letting us take this hotshot straight to the table.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Food52

Brabantia Tower Clothes Drying Rack

If Brabantia’s Tower drying rack could talk, it would say, “Come one, come all.” It’s got room for all your laundry and then some—up to two loads, in fact. You can thank the space-saving design for that: It unfolds to give you 75 feet of air-drying space, with adjustable wings, spots to hang pants, and even flat platforms for your delicate clothes. You can even move it around as you need to since it has a handy transport lock. (There’s also a child lock to prevent accidental folding.) It all folds back down for compact storage between laundry days. A couple more reasons to love it? It’s made from 39% recycled material, and it’s 97% recyclable when its work is done—many moons from now, of course.
APPAREL
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
PopSugar

Chloë Paired Hip Cutouts With High-Tech Glasses at Coachella

Coachella 2022 brought a fresh take on festival fashion, with several new street style trends debuting at weekend one of the festivities in Indio, CA. One of the most prominent styles is the cutout trend — a Y2K fashion staple that's popping up everywhere these days — and Chloë fully embraced the aesthetic.
INDIO, CA
Food52

No-Churn Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

I’ll use chocolate chips in cookies, cakes, all the baked goods. But in ice cream? No, thanks. The texture just isn’t satisfying. This recipe is my improvement—a chocolate chip ice cream without the literal chocolate chips (aka morsels). Instead, I decided to use nature’s chocolate chips: cacao nibs. Cacao nibs are tiny bits of dried cacao beans that have a crunchy texture and a pleasantly deep, bitter taste. It’s a beautiful contrast against the silky ice cream, that, by the way, doesn’t require any churning. (Thanks to the magical two-ingredient combo of sweetened condensed milk and freshly whipped cream.) And for some actual chocolate: thinly shaved milk chocolate. Because the chocolate is broken into slivers and shards—similar to Italian stracciatella—it will melt in your mouth right away.
RECIPES
High Point Enterprise

Vintage views

THOMASVILLE — Austin Hill’s plan to write a book about the old Thomasville Shooting Club may not have panned out, but the book he ended up publishing is still — if you’ll pardon the pun — a blast from the past. Hill, a 23-year-old Thomasville...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Food52

11 Essentials for First-Time Vegetable Gardeners

As a certified horticulturist and hobby homesteader, I’ve slowly built my garden up from an empty dirt lot, creating a thriving wildlife habitat and sustainably-minded ecosystem along with 12 raised beds, a greenhouse, and a micro orchard. Baby chicks also just arrived last week! I’ve worked in the garden testing out tools and gadgets for years, so I’ve learned what works and what definitely does not.
GARDENING
Food52

What I Learned From 60 Days of Not Letting the Dishes Pile Up

It’s an embarrassing personal confession that I’m a huge home cook but not the neat kind. I can fake it like the best when guests come over, but eagle-eyed readers of the food column I write for The Paris Review will have noticed the occasional splatter and dirty dish in the backgrounds of my photos. If that’s the best I can do with witnesses, just outside the frame is often worse.
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

31 Memorial Day Side Dishes to Kick Off Summer

There’s a change in the air on Memorial Day. It’s a long weekend, it’s finally grilling season, and the last day of school is just a few weeks away. There’s so much to get excited about on the first (unofficial) day of summer, starting with these 31 side dishes to serve with burgers, ribs, and more on Memorial Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
In Style

Julia Roberts Wore the Controversial Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear Out of the House

It's been a minute since we've seen Julia Roberts out and about, which makes her latest sighting all the more noteworthy. Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food52

What are "tow robins on toast"?

The young nation's appetite was enough to turn anyone's stomach. New Englanders breakfasted on "black tea and toast, scrambled eggs, fresh spring shad, wild pigeons, pigs' feet, tow robins on toast, oysters,"
RECIPES
Food52

Farmer Boys' Natural Cheeseburger and Always Crispy Fries

1,000 Island is at it's core ~ 4 parts mayonnaise to 1 part ketchup, add sweet pickle relish. From there recipes vary wildly - Worcestershire? Horseradish? Lemon? Paprika? Minced onion?. As an avid home cook, and since Farmer Boys isn't giving up their secret, it's going to be up to...
RECIPES
Food52

Our Garlickiest Garlic Recipes

We’re doing what garlic enthusiasts do best: sharing our favorite garlic recipes to make today and every day. There are versatile recipes like garlic confit and garlic stock that you can apply in so many ways, plus one-off recipes to complete your garlic celebration (looking at you, pull-apart garlic knots).
RECIPES

