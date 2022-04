We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If we’ve met more than once, chances are, my affinity for Reese’s has come up — especially if our encounter happened to be this time of year. I do not celebrate Easter, but I have a vague memory of hunting for the shiny yellow-packaged chocolate-covered, peanut-butter-filled eggs (you know the ones) in my house as a kid. And every April, preferably the morning after Easter Sunday, I go to the nearest grocery or convenience store to stock up on these half-priced confections. The best candy is the kind on sale, after all.

