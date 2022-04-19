ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Weddings: Who Pays for What

By cclements
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your son or daughter is getting married, what expenses are you responsible for and what expenses are the fiance's/fiancee's family responsible for?. In the last half a century, traditional expenses each set of parents are responsible for haven't changed all that much. What has changed are the add-ons, how big and...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Pay for Anti-Gay Wedding

Should promises always be kept, even if they support discriminatory behavior?. The wedding industry is a booming and profitable business. Bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US alone, weddings are no small matter and engaged couples can get pretty wrapped up in the details.
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Wedding Planner#Wedding Cake#Wedding Reception#Responsibilities Expenses
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
InspireMore

25 Characteristics Of A Husband Who Truly Loves His Wife

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
DoYouRemember?

This Couples’ Therapist Reveals The One Habit That Tells Her A Couple Is Headed For Divorce

One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC News

Bride goes viral for $47 wedding dress, tying the knot on a $500 budget

It's no secret that weddings can get really expensive, but one Los Angeles couple found a way to keep costs small on their big day. Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough were able to pull everything off for just $500, which is way less than the nearly $30,000 national average, according to a report last year from wedding planning website The Knot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Bride praised for donning $47 wedding dress, pulling off $500 wedding ceremony that looks amazing

Weddings are expensive, and the cost can often set a couple back several years, draining them of their savings just when they are pledging to make a new start. One couple has stunned many by pulling off a wedding costing just under $500, a minuscule amount compared to the national average of $30,000 (according to the wedding planning website The Knot). Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough started out with a plan to keep costs down as much as possible and they succeeded. Kiara's wedding dress cost just $47 and she looked gorgeous in it. "Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible," said Kiara, reported Good Morning America. "And to spend the least amount of money as possible."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy