ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Randy Blythe Has COVID, Lamb of God Name Temporary Tour Fill-In

By Chad Childers
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamb of God have had Phil Demmel on call to fill in when needed on guitar, but what happens when your singer gets sick? Well, the show will go on, as Lamb of God have announced at least one fill-in for the COVID-stricken Randy Blythe, with Chimaira's Mark Hunter among those...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Rock Star Sings His Hit Song At Karaoke Night No One Knew It Was Him

Now, this is a very interesting story that I never thought of in the past. What would happen if a band that had a huge hit in the ’90s, lead singer were to go on stage at a local bar’s Karaoke night and sing that huge hit? That is what happened to Brian Vander Ark, a singer and songwriter for the band The Verve Pipe and their hit 90’s song named “The Freshman”. Brian grew up in Grand Rapids Michigan but it is unclear from the reporting what bar it occurred at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Blythe
Person
Phil Demmel
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?. Grohl did...
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Gene Simmons Still Insists Rock Is Dead but Can Survive Live

Gene Simmons repeated his famous assertion that “rock is dead” but provided an argument for how the live music scene could still survive. The Kiss cofounder made headlines with the soundbite in 2014, although it wasn’t the first time he expressed a similar viewpoint. The version of his explanation eight years ago became a standard topic of conversation among artists and observers and remains a staple of interview questions.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Classic Rock 105.1

Joe Satriani Details Prospective Van Halen Tribute Tour

Joe Satriani revealed he has been in talks with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth about a potential Van Halen tribute tour. "I've been talking with Alex and Dave for about a year about doing something — a tour, something like that — that was going to be a true tribute to Eddie and the Van Halen legacy," the guitarist told the Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen podcast.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Grayson Perry, God, and a teddy named Measles sum up UK life in the Covid era

A pot made in lockdown by the British artist Grayson Perry is unveiled this week, as it takes its place as an exhibit in the Science Museum in London. The large decorated vase will stand next to other symbolic items that illustrate the historic impact of the pandemic, including a selection of the vials used in the first mass Covid-19 vaccinations, some of the signs used in the government’s daily public pandemic briefings and a few examples of early homemade face coverings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Classic Rock 105.1

How Metallica Almost Killed ‘Now That We’re Dead’

Metallica were eager to flex their brawny, return-to-roots thrash attack across much of 2016's Hardwired … to Self-Destruct, but on the groovy, stomping "Now That We're Dead," they had to learn how to loosen up. Released as the fourth Hardwired single on April 18, 2017, "Now That We're Dead"...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

How Taylor Hawkins’ Death Affects Potential Rush Reunion

Geddy Lee explained how the death of Taylor Hawkins affected the chance of a reunion with former Rush colleague Alex Lifeson. The Canadian band – which ended with the 2020 passing of Neil Peart – had a strong connection with the Foo Fighters drummer, who helped induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. In a new episode of House of Strombo (available below), bassist Lee referred to Hawkins' death when asked about working with guitarist Lifeson again.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Robert Plant Says He’s Now the Guy on ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ Cover

Robert Plant joked that his experience of off-grid living at Bron-Yr-Aur Cottage had transformed him into the man seen on the cover of Led Zeppelin IV. The singer, who’d spent childhood holidays at the remote house in Wales, went back there with Jimmy Page in 1970. In an environment with no electricity and no local services, the pair got to know each other better than ever. The songwriting sessions provided several songs for future albums and gave a new direction for the band as heard on Led Zeppelin III.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy