ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Depp details relationship with ex-wife before and after violence

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Johnny Depp took the witness stand Tuesday in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million over an op-ed the “Aquaman” actress wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse. Heard never identified...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
The Independent

Johnny Depp draws a laugh in court by predicting ‘hearsay’ objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers

Johnny Depp earned a laugh in court as he predicted a hearsay objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers during the former couple’s $50m defamation trial in Virginia.Mr Depp was in the middle of giving evidence about a chef cooking Ms Heard her favorite Mexican meal for her 30th birthday, when he caught himself and anticipated an objection to his own testimony.“That’s hearsay, I guess,” Mr Depp told the court, which prompted laughter.And the judge replied, “I’m not sure it’s even being offered for the truth of the matter.”Mr Depp’s lawyer could be heard, saying: “He got it”, to which the...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Attorneys#The Washington Post
The Independent

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file for restraining order on same day as Alice premiere and daughter’s birthday

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file a “cruel” restraining order against him on the me day as the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere and his daughter’s birthday.Mr Depp told the court in the former couple’s $50m defamation trial how he learned about the order filed by Ms Heard on 27 May 2016, and that he believed she had chosen that date on purpose.“I felt like it was incredibly cruel.... I felt it was treachery,” he told the court in Fairfax, Virginia.“I don’t know if she just wanted me to be erased or drop dead or just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp Just Hit A Setback In Lawsuit Against Amber Heard As Trial Date Approaches

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of the public, and this is especially true when there’s a messy divorce involved. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as they’ve been battling in court for years, making headlines for their arguments and the involvement of other celebrities. Depp just hit a setback in his lawsuit against Heard as the trial date approaches, so buckle up.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy